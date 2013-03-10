68th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show
Focus on the fascinating world of orchids at the 68th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, March 8-10, 2013, with orchids on display in beautiful garden exhibits, floral arrangements and orchid-themed art and photography. Enjoy orchid culture and fine art demonstrations and visit the sales area with local, regional and international vendors offering thousands of blooming orchids for sale
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sborchidshow
- Starts: March 10, 2013 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Price: $12, seniors & students w/ID $10, children 12 and under free with paid adult
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
- Website: http://www.sborchidshow.com