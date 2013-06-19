Calendar » “6 Ways to Rock Your Nonprofit Career” Workshop

June 19, 2013 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Leading From Within (LFW) is sponsoring Rosetta Thurman, a nationally- recognized author, speaker and coach, to deliver a dynamic workshop on “6 Ways to Rock Your Nonprofit Career.” The workshop will be followed by a wine and cheese reception. Rosetta Thurman’s mission is to empower a new generation of leaders to change the world. Based on the concepts in Rosetta’s first book How to Become a Nonprofit Rockstar, this interactive, lively presentation will discuss six ways to accelerate your nonprofit career, including: ? How to develop valuable nonprofit expertise (even if you’re “just” an intern) ? Strategies for building a strong professional network ? Ideas to help you establish a great personal brand ? Opportunities to practice authentic leadership ? Steps to achieve work/life balance ? Tips for when and how to move on up in your career Participants will take away concrete ideas for career development that can be implemented right away. LFW facilitator and Board Chair Ken Saxon said, “We’re thrilled to host Rosetta Thurman in Santa Barbara, and to sponsor this workshop to help fill the void in career development programming for emerging nonprofit professionals in our County.” Leading From Within advances the common good by investing in people dedicated to making their communities a better place. To date, LFW programs have supported 200 nonprofit and community leaders through their Emerging Leaders, Courage to Lead and Katherine Harvey Fellows programs. To attend the “6 Ways to Rock Your Nonprofit Career” workshop, register on the LFW website. Seating is limited.