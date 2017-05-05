Calendar » 6th Annual 5K Sunset Beach Walk for Mental Wellness

May 5, 2017 from 4:00 pm

Join the Mental Wellness Center in its efforts to change the perception of mental health and build a community of wellness by stomping out stigma at the 6th Annual 5K Walk for Wellness! Kick off Mental Health Awareness Month in May with a beautiful sunset beach walk, featuring live music by Upstream Band, a raffle and dinner at the beach. The Mental Wellness Center is proud to host the 5K Walk in partnership with the San Marcos High School Wellness Connection Club and SBCC’s Wellness Connection.

A free event t-shirt, raffle ticket and dinner provided by East Beach Grill are included in the $50 registration fee. All proceeds benefit the Mental Wellness Center’s programs to support individuals and families in Santa Barbara affected by mental illness.

For more information or to register, please visit https://sunsetwalkformentalwellness.giv.sh/ or contact Alex Heath at 805-884-8440/ [email protected]

Date: Friday, May 5

Time: 4:00PM- Registration; 5:00PM- Opening Ceremony; 5:30PM- Walk; 6:30PM- Dinner, Live Music & Raffle

Location: East Beach Bathhouse, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara

Price: $25-50; Student Special $20