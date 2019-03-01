Calendar » 6TH ANNUAL AIIC RFG SYMPOSIUM: DECOLONIZING OUR LIVES

March 1, 2019 from 8:30am - 3:30pm

The American Indian and Indigenous Collective IHC Research Focus Group’s 2019 Symposium addresses and critically examines decolonization as a multi-layered project that is always-already in process. We, as Native and Indigenous peoples, and we as contemporary walkers upon these lands continue to participate (wittingly and unwittingly) in the colonial project. How can we best advance our decolonization as individuals and as communities? This is more than a rhetorical question. It is a call to action. In spring 2018, the Native community at UCSB and surrounding environs created the Decolonizing Our Lives Project (DOLP). Members of local Chumash communities, the UCSB Native community, and other communities of color at UCSB were invited to participate in DOLP. DOLP originally focused on decolonization by focusing on Indigenous foods to plant and eat, and by increasing communal activities that honor spiritual and physical Native traditions. Community activities, such as community dinners in our Four Directions and Three Sisters gardens and shared sports activities are designed to gather individuals, from across divisions, into relationship. Please join the American Indian & Indigenous Collective (AIIC) and keynote speakers Dr. John Gamber, Dr. Devon Mihesuah, Dr. Alexis Bunten and Stan Rodriguez for three days of presentations, panels, roundtables, films, and discussions.

DECOLONIZING OUR LIVES

Friday-Sunday March 1-3, 2019, UC Santa Barbara

Each day begins at 8:30 am

March 1st – McCune Conference Center, HSSB 6020

March 2 & March 3 – Student Resource Building

Registration in advance is encouraged, please visit www.sites. google.com/view/ decolonizingourlives

