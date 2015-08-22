Calendar » 6th Annual Aloha Spirit Bash

August 22, 2015 from 12pm - 5pm

The Aloha Spirit Bash returns to Santa Barbara for a sixth year, 12pm-5pm on Saturday August 22, 2015 at Elings Park soccer field. The Aloha Spirit Bash brings together the best in Hawaiian dance groups, Hawaiian music, food and beer/wine/mai tai garden. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local nonprofits, Santa Barbara High School Don Riders, and the Santa Barbara Youth Art Alliance..

Admission is only $25 per person and includes a meal, entrance to the event and five hours of nonstop entertainment. There is a $5 charge per vehicle upon entering Elings Park. Children under the age of 10 are free. It is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure your meal with entrance.

Dance performances by Hula Hālau Nā Mamo O Panaʻewa, Pacific Legends, and Glory of Paradise. Music groups scheduled to perform include Na Hoa Aloha,

Rin-Kon-Tiki, and Pacific Noize. There will also be a raffle and several silent auction items including a Stand Up Sports, stand-up paddle board.

This family-friendly event encourages festival goers to bring their blankets, beach chairs, and umbrellas for picnic-style seating. Tickets are available now online at www.alohaspiritbash.org; and at selected locations TBA in July, check website for locations.