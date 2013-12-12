Calendar » 6th Annual “Art Heals” Exhibit

December 12, 2013 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception honoring the experiences and art of local cancer patients whose works are featured in the 6th annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center's classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey.

Open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.