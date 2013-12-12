Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

6th Annual “Art Heals” Exhibit

December 12, 2013 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception honoring the experiences and art of local cancer patients whose works are featured in the 6th annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center's classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey. 

Open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 12, 2013 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: The Cancer Center - 540 West Pueblo Street
  • Website: http://www.ccsb.org
 
 
 