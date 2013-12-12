6th Annual “Art Heals” Exhibit
The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception honoring the experiences and art of local cancer patients whose works are featured in the 6th annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center's classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey.
Open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Event Details
- Starts: December 12, 2013 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: The Cancer Center - 540 West Pueblo Street
- Website: http://www.ccsb.org