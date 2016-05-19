Calendar » 6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon

May 19, 2016 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.



6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon

A lovely luncheon at the historic, oceanfront property of the Bates Ranch House in Carpinteria, overlooking beautiful Rincon Point. It will include delectable cuisine and fabulous auction items, all to benefit the Flower Empower program. Proceeds from the event provide funds for the Flower Empower Program and help make dreams come true. Honored at the luncheon will be the 2016 program sponsors: Tim & Diane Brown, George & Lisa Hagerman, Geoffrey & Alison Wrigley Rusack, and Bob Fuladi & Nissrin Mahmoud.

Contact: Valerie Banks // (805) 564-2131 ext. 115