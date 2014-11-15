Calendar » 6th Annual Harvest Faire & Country Store

November 15, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:30pm

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara's 6th Annual Harvest Faire will take place on November 15th, 2014 from 1-4:30pm featuring our first ever Country Store, where the community can purchase handmade items (made by Waldorf families) just in time for holiday gift giving!!!! Harvest Faire fun: Farm Animals, Pie Contest, Barnyard Games, Music, Crafting, Puppet Show, Dancing and much, much more!



Location: Lower Campus: 401 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117. Country Store is free and open to public, Advance Tickets for Harvest Faire can be purchased through the school website http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org/: $5/child, $10/adult. $7/child, $12 adult at the door.



