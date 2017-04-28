Calendar » 6th Annual Home Buying Fair

April 28, 2017 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Coastal Housing Partnership is hosting a Home Buying Fair designed to get attendees on their path to home ownership. Whether you are ready to buy a home, getting back into the market, or simply dreaming of buying, this Home Buying Fair is for you! The event is open to the public and will provide attendees with the information, tools, and resources to become a home buyer.

Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fairs offer potential home buyers a unique one-stop shopping opportunity. Get all of your home buying questions answered in one place:

Learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market

Get nformation and resources to help you save money and make informed decisions

Meet with home buying experts: local real estate agents, lenders, credit & financial advisors and residential builders

Attend free education sessions on key aspects of the home buying process and local market conditions

Attendees will also be eligible for prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

Coastal Housing Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community by assisting local employees with their home buying needs. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary year, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners since 1987.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2017

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara

Cost: Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership Employer Members their family and friends, or $5 for general admission; RSVP encouraged

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-buying-fair-may-2017-tickets-33539203661

Contact: [email protected], 805-969-1025 or www.CoastalHousing.org.