6th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap
January 26, 2014 from 11:00am - 3:00pm
Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.
Don't have these?
Then come get seeds.
Seeds to sow.
Seeds to grow.
Seeds to harvest.
Seeds to save and share next year.
Activities for all ages
Music that will have your toes tapping
Special Speakers throughout the day
A gathering of garden friends old and new.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sata Barbara Permaculture Network ,sland Seed & Feed & Santa Barbara Seed Saving Guild
- Starts: January 26, 2014 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery 40 E. Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbpermacuture.org
