6th Annual Vodka Latke Chanukah Party
Gourmet latke & olive oil tasting bar, light appetizers, open vodka/drinks bar, DJ & dancing, don’t miss the fire show! Raffle tickets available for purchase. Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation represents all that is happening in the Jewish young adult community. We'll have a professional DJ, photographer, chef, entertainment, and a hip venue in the “funk zone.” The theme is fire & oil, which includes fire entertainment (poi), fire pits, an olive oil tasting bar, and more!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Belvedere & Smirnoff Vodka, DJ Frito, Felici Events, Kelsey Crews Photo, Sababa Catering, Mitra Cline Graphic Design, The Tent Merchant, The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara – Young Adult Division
- Starts: December 8, 2012 8:00pm - 12:00am
- Price: Tickets are $20 by 12/1, then $25
- Location: The Loft, 48 Helena Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/VodkaLatke.aspx
