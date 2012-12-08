Calendar » 6th Annual Vodka Latke Chanukah Party

December 8, 2012 from 8:00pm - 12:00am

Gourmet latke and olive oil tasting bar, light appetizers, open vodka/drinks bar, DJ and dancing, a professional photographer, chef & a hip venue in the “funk zone.” The theme is fire & oil including fire entertainment (poi), fire pits, olive oil tasting bar, and more! Cocktail attire. YAD (Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation) represents all that is happening in the Jewish young adult community, & this annual party is the pinnacle of Chanukah celebrations for the Central Coast.