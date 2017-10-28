Calendar » 6th Annual Voodoo Lounge Halloween Party

October 28, 2017 from 9pm - 1am

This wicked dance party is put on annually by Felici Events with proceeds benefiting the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. With entertainment like DJ Scott Topper, Haunted Action Photo Booth, costume contests, Instagram contests, & the Voodoo Altar this will be a haunting evening to remember!

Full cash bar Hocus Pocus Instagram contest #voodoosb Costume Contest 1st place and 2nd place Haunted Action Photo Booth Scott Topper DJ'ing 9pm-1am Voodoo Altar Dancing Zombies Welcome! Spirited Drink Specials + Full Bar

Get your Tickets on NightOut! https://nightout.com/events/voodoo-lounge-6th-annual-halloween-dance-party-fess-parker-doubletree-resort/tickets