Calendar » 6th Annual Winter Wine Classic - Santa Barbara

January 21, 2017 from 5:00PM - 7:30PM

Santa Barbara, one of America’s most beautiful cities and the capital of Southern California’s wine country, will become the epicenter of the California wine world on Saturday, January 21, 2017. That’s when one of the largest gatherings ever of the California’s ultra-elite winemaking masters will assemble for the 6th annual “Winter Wine Classic” at sunset in the Pavilion of the luxurious The Fess Parker: A DoubleTree Hilton Resort.

Tasting nearly 100 classic California wines of this legendary stature at one event is truly a rare chance for fine wine lovers to taste the very best all in one place. The event will include famous names from the wine world like Bernardus, Charles Krug, Lieff Wines and Whitehall Lane as well as artisan gold-medal producers such as Beckmen, Lloyd Cellars and Westerly who will pour their ultra-premium wines and delight of the hundreds of oenophiles in attendance.

A wide variety of delectable wine-worthy gourmet morsels will be paired and offered by some of the region’s most notable chefs in this luxuriant wine and food celebration. Top Santa Barbara restaurants include Blush, VIVA, Chase Restaurant & Lounge, Enterprise Fish Company and much more!

The Winter Wine Classic benefits:

THE FOODBANK OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Ending hunger and transforming the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.We serve the community as a leader and expert in improving the nutritional health of our county through increased food security.