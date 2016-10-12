Calendar » 70-Unit Affordable Apartment Complex Ground Breaking

October 12, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing invites the community to the ground breaking ceremony for its all-new Goleta housing development, Village at Los Carneros in Goleta.

The public and media are welcome to attend the ground breaking of Village at Los Carneros, located on Calle Koral, west of Los Carneros Road. The complex will offer apartment units from one to three-bedrooms, ranging in size from 736 to 1,075 square feet. The development will also feature a community center, multi-purpose room, youth education center, management offices, two on-site laundry facilities, outdoor recreation space and a half basketball court.

The ceremony will be followed by a light lunch. To RSVP by Oct. 6, contact (805) 687-3322 or [email protected] or click here.