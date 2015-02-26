Calendar » “70 YEARS ON: Boots on the Sands of Iwo Jima” Luncheon

History comes alive for the fourth annual luncheon & symposium featuring three survivors of the most significant battle of the Pacific during WWII - Iwo Jima. Hailing from Atascadero and Paso Robles there are two Marines – Ben Bellefeuille (say it Bell-Fy) and Joe Hale, both corporals and Ken Morehouse, a Pharmacists Mate in the Navy. Program will include presentations about the three survivors by veterans, including PCVF Board president Phil Conran, USAF Col (Ret), Board member Fred Lopez USMC Brig Gen (ret) and Vietnam Veteran and local attorney, Steve Penner USN (former). The Iwo Jima symposium includes history about the battles as well as film clips and music, to make this an afternoon you’ll never forget.

Special Guests:

Cpl. Joseph Hale, USMC

Phm2c Kenneth E. Morehouse, USN

