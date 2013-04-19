Calendar » “70 YEARS ON: Celebrating the ‘Bomber Boys’ of WWII”

April 19, 2013 from 11:30 a.m.

History comes alive for the second annual luncheon & symposium presented in collaboration by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum and the Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations. This year’s event will be moderated by PCVM board member and Air Force Cross recipient, Col. Philip Conran. Featuring four of Santa Barbara’s ‘Greatest Generation’ – all members of the Army Air Corps: Lt. Larry Crandell, Col. James Patillo, Staff Sgt. Jack Patterson and Lt. Bob Scott. Introduction by Lt. John W. Blankenship, USN along with a short film plus a slide show showing the types of planes the men were assigned to work. Come hear these rare, witty, authentic stories of the men who lived through World War II. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. RSVP (805) 884-6636 no later than Monday, April 15 Or e-mail: [email protected]