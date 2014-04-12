Calendar » 70’s Soul Funk Dance Party!

April 12, 2014 from 8pm

Calling all World Dancers, friends, family....and anyone else in town!

Are you ready to get down with some funk and soul? Then we have got an event for you! This is our big spring fundraiser for Rwanda – a great night of dancing to the 70's old-skool funk sound of Soulbiscuit.

SOhO donated the venue, Soulbiscuit is playing to support our work in Rwanda, so World Dance for Humanity can donate 100% of the $10 cover charge!!

Come for a little bit, come for a while - we want to pack the place and dance all night!!

Bellbottoms and tie-dye are not required, but strongly encouraged!

For more information about the event, please visit SOho's event page at: http://www.sohosb.com/event/490775-world-dance-party-soul-santa-barbara/

For more information about World Dance for Humanity, please visit: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/