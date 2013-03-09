Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

70’s Soul Funk Dance Party @ Creekside Bar

March 9, 2013 from 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Break out your Bell-Bottoms and Love Beads! Join us for a 1970's Soul Funk Dance Party. Dance to the live music of Soulbiscuit, with Xela filling in on the breaks. 100% of the proceeds will fund projects in Rwanda through World Dance. Please join us for a fun and groovy night.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: World Dance Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 9, 2013 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM
  • Price: $10.00 Cover
  • Location: Creekside Bar 4444 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://WorldDanceSantaBarbara.Com
  • Sponsors: World Dance Santa Barbara
 
 
 