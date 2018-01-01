70th Annual Man and Woman of the Year
October 12, 2012 from TBD - TBD
Each year, the Santa Barbara Foundation honors one man and one woman for their exceptional volunteerism in serving the people and organizations of Santa Barbara County. Nominations are open to the community and the winner is kept secret until the night of the event. This exciting evening celebrates the spirit of volunteerism as a vital asset in achieving a healthy Santa Barbara community, for all.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbfoundation
- Price: TBD
- Location: La Pacifica Ballroom, Four Seasons Biltmore Resort