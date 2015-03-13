Calendar » 70th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 13, 2015 from 09:00am - 05:00pm

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds in beautiful Santa Barbara, California on March 13th - 15th, 2015. As the oldest and one of the largest annual orchid shows in the United States, the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show marks its 70th year with the theme “Celebrate with Orchids.”

Avid photographers, interested gardeners, enthusiastic orchid growers or those who simply enjoy the captivating beauty of orchids will marvel at this most diverse and complex of plant families on display in intriguing garden exhibits and floral arrangements by top local, regional and international growers. Throughout the weekend there will be docent tours, orchid potting demonstrations and special lectures. Including well known and respected Orchid Doctor, Bruce Kidd, who will be on hand to share advice at the Show.

A juried exhibit managed by the Santa Barbara Art Association allows visitors to experience orchids as the focus of fine art and photography. The extensive sales area includes regional, national, and international vendors offering thousands of blooming orchid plants, orchid-related art and growing supplies for sale.

In additional to the fine wine and exceptional location for which Santa Barbara is already known, visitors during Show weekend can focus on the beautiful world of orchids at area nurseries, many of which will hold open houses and special sales concurrent with the Orchid Show. Information on area nurseries is available through The California Orchid Trail web site at www.californiaorchidtrail.com.

General admission to the show is $12. Seniors and students with ID pay $10; children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Individual tickets can be purchased at the show box office or through Ticketmaster. Group sales information is available on the website at www.sborchidshow.com, via email [email protected] or by phone at (805) 403-1533. The Show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, 2014.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to bringing the enjoyment of orchids to the public. The venue is easy to reach at the Las Positas Road exit from Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

To find out more about the 70th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, visit www.sborchidshow.com