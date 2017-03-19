Calendar » 72nd Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 19, 2017 from 9am - 5pm

Orchid lovers, flower fans and admirers of all things wild and wonderful, save the dates! On March 17-19, 2017, Santa Barbara International Orchid Show returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds in beautiful Santa Barbara, California. Thousands of blooms in every imaginable shape, color, pattern and texture, will be showcased at the show, one of the country’s largest and oldest celebrations of orchids.

The 72nd annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show’s theme, “Orchid Mystique,” pays homage to a family of flowering plants that boast 25,000 species, among which beauty is ubiquitous and uniqueness is commonplace. Some are sexy (One species attracts male bees by mimicking the look, scent and feel of a female bee) while others are secretive (it took scientists years to find a moth with a foot-long tongue for pollinating an orchid that hides nectar 12 inches deep).

The three-day Orchid Show highlights bold and beautiful horticultural innovations and feats of evolution represented by more than 50 orchid exhibitors and vendors from around the world. A highlight of this year’s event is the vanilla orchid, which will add taste to the list of senses stimulated by the diverse array of plants.

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is open Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19 from 9am to 5pm daily at Earl Warren Showgrounds, located in Santa Barbara at Highway 101 and Las Positas Road.