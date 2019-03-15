Calendar » 74th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 15, 2019 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

The 74th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show will be held on March 15-17, 2019. One of the grandest celebrations of orchids in the country the 2019 show will be themed “Orchid Magic."

The Los Angeles Times recently named the show one of the top 5 "must-see" flower shows in the world.

Orchid growers from around the globe take the opportunity to gather and exhibit the pride of their world-class specimens, and the public is invited to join in the melding of knowledge, beauty, and prestige.

You don't want to miss this spectacular event!

The 74th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show will be at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, located in Santa Barbara at Highway 101 and Las Positas Road. General admission is $14; seniors, students with ID and advance group sales (minimum 25) are $12; and children 12 and under are free with an adult. Tickets are available in advance at www.SBOrchidShow.com/.