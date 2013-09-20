75th Anniversary Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will be hosting its 14th Annual Golf Tournament at Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta, CA on September 20, 2013, to continue its year-long celebration of its 75th Anniversary.
Registration will start at 10:30am with a 12:30 shotgun start. The tournament will be in a scramble format and will offer games such as closest to the pin, hole-in-one, and even a marshmallow hole. Food and drink holes will add to the festivities.
Event Chair, Anthony Gomez states, “This year, the Club is adding a silent auction and a taste of Santa Barbara with appetizer stations and heavy hors d’oeuvres, to appeal to both golfers and non-golfers immediately following the tournament at 5:30pm.”
Sponsorship opportunities are now available by calling Monique Littlejohn 962-2382 or online at http://www.boysgirls.org.
Event Details
- Sponsors: Coast Cart, Helistrand, Tim & Louise Casey, Fidelity National Title, Union Bank, Northern Trust, Whitmor Wirenetics, Ergomotion, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Mulligans Cafe, Ramada Inn
- Starts: September 20, 2013 10:30am - 7:00pm
- Price: 175
- Location: Glen Annie Golf Club
- Website: http://www.boysgirls.org
