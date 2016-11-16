Calendar » 7 Islands and a Metro

November 16, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

7 Islands and a Metro is a tale of the cities of Bom Bahia / Bombay / Mumbai, presented through a tapestry of fiction, cinema vérité, art objects, found footage, sound installation and literary texts, chronicling the transformations of an insignificant settlement as it achieved the stature of a metropolis. The film's narrative is structured around imaginary debates between Ismat Chugtai and Sadat Hasan Manto—two legendary writers who lived in this metropolis—over the art that chronicles these multi-layered overlapping cities. Shot mainly during the monsoon, 7 Islands and a Metro portrays beautiful, yet ruthlessly violent features of Bombay which, generally, are not part of the popular narratives about the city.

This film has been commercially released in theatres in Calcutta and Bombay, a pioneering event in the history of non-fiction film in India.

Join us for a post-screening discussion and Q&A with Director Madhusree Dutta and Department of Film and Media Studies Professor Bhaskar Sarkar.