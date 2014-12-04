Calendar » 7th Annual Art Heals Exhibit

December 4, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception honoring the experiences and art of local cancer patients whose works are featured in the 7th annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first time painters who discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey.

The exhibit serves as a visual reminder of the power of the creative process and the role art can play in health and healing.

The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. Space is limited and reservations are required to attend. Please contact Stephanie Carlyle at [email protected] or call (805) 898-2116 to RSVP.