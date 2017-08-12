Calendar » 7TH ANNUAL FREE CAT ADOPTION WEEKEND AUG 12-13

August 12, 2017 from 10:00 am

In a community-wide collaborative effort to find homes for adult cats in Santa Barbara County, FREE CATS will be available at FIVE locations throughout Santa Barbara County during the 7th annual free adoption weekend on August 12-13.

For the free adoption weekend, ASAP will be joined by the Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ other two shelters, in Lompoc and Santa Maria, as well as the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Ynez Valley Humane Societies. This will provide potential adopters with FIVE different shelters from which to choose a new feline companion for FREE!

The theme this year plays off of the ever-popular reality TV show: “The REAL Housecats of Santa Barbara! No hissy fits, no flying fur! Just plenty of purrs and cattitude!!” With five shelters offering free adult cats, adopters will literally have over a hundred feline varieties to choose from! Indeed, there is sure to be a REAL Housecat to fit every personality and household! And if an adopter just can’t resist the petite sizes, REAL House Kittens will also be available at the discounted price of two-for-one!

The special adoption weekend, to be held on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 waives the regular adoption fee (usually around $75) and offers adult cats to qualified adopters – absolutely FREE, except for a lifetime commitment to provide love and care to a healthy, adoptable shelter cat. Potential adopters must still complete an application and be screened, but will benefit from the fee-waived promotion and the support of five shelters geared to help with a smooth transition to new cat ownership.

Launched by ASAP in 2010, the annual free adoption weekend reaches out to the community with the

excitement of an innovative media campaign, resulting in a surge of adoptions. Each year since its inception, some 75-85 cats have found new homes in a single weekend as a result—over 500 adoptions total! This is particularly important in late summer, when cat populations in shelters traditionally peak, as kittens fill shelter cages and adult cats often get overlooked. All of the participating shelters look to the free weekend to adopt long term residents and help open up spaces for new cats in need of rescue. With cats and kittens still arriving daily at all shelters, the need to find adoptive homes is critical!!

Participating shelter locations, Free Adoption Event hours and contact information are below:

ASAP

5473 Overpass Road, Goleta, 805-683-3368

Saturday, August 12, 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 13, 10am-2pm

La Paws (Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, Lompoc)

1501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc, 805-737-7755

Saturday, August 12, 10am-3:30pm

Santa Maria Animal Center (Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, Santa Maria)

548 W. Foster Rd, Santa Maria, 805-934-6119

Saturday, August 12, 10am-3:30pm

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

1687 W. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, 805-349-3435

Saturday, August 12, 11am-6pm and Sunday, August 13, 11am-6pm

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

111 Commerce St. Buellton, 805-688-8224

Saturday, August 12, 10am-4pm

For more information, please call 805-794-9574 or email [email protected]; for information about each participating shelter, please call the number associated with that shelter above.