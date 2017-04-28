Calendar » 7th Annual New Venture Challenge: Business Plan and Pitch Competition

April 28, 2017 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm

Join the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for 7th annual New Venture Challenge: a two-tiered business plan and pitch competition open to all SBCC students and other college and high school students in Santa Barbara County. Come support the region's aspiring entrepreneurs and kindle your own entrepreneurial spirit! Local business executives, bankers, investors, and entrepreneurs identify finalists and judge at the pitch competition. Collectively, winners will be recognized with $15,000 in cash and/or scholarship awards.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2017

Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Collegiate Pitch: 2:00-4:00pm

Collegiate Winners Announced: 4:20pm

High School Pitch: 4:45-6:45pm

High School Winners Announced: 7pm

Location: Fe Bland Forum (BC Forum), SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required as seating is limited.

RSVP REQUIRED: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-scheinfeld-new-venture-challenge-tickets-33274680465

Questions about the event can be directed to Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson by emailing [email protected]

About the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

The Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) offers comprehensive academic courses and a robust experiential program in entrepreneurship that supports the development of globally competent entrepreneurs. Students build their business in the classroom through courses taught by entrepreneurs and business owners. The experiential components include the Enterprise Launch™, the Scheinfeld Internship Program, the Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, and the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge. The Scheinfeld Center also hosts the Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Center and the Center for International Trade Development, offering no-cost business counseling and coaching to help businesses startup and grow, increase sales, create new jobs, access capital, and conduct business internationally. To learn more, visit http://scheinfeld.sbcc.edu/.