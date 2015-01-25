Calendar » 7th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

January 25, 2015 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.

Don't have these?

Then come get seeds.

Seeds to sow.

Seeds to grow.

Seeds to harvest.

Seeds to save and share next year.

Activities for all ages

Music that will have your toes tapping



Special Speakers throughout the day

A gathering of garden friends old and new.

More than 400 people attended last year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers, beekeepers and farmers. Come be a part of this seed saving movement, making sure that locally adapted varieties of seed & plants are passed on to future generations. Special speakers, children activities & live music!



