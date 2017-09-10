Calendar » 7th Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival Returns!

September 10, 2017 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival is an annual gathering that showcases the history, benefits, and preparation of fermented foods, and attendees are encouraged to learn, engage, share, and eat! With four stages that include hands-on fermentation experiences, educational panels and presentations, tastings, a Farm-to-Bar area, live music and more, SBFF is as fun as it is healthy. Need a ride? The Pickle Bus will make pick-ups in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara en route to Goleta (round trip rides are $10 and include complimentary kombucha). Tickets start at $30 for general admission and are available online at www.sbfermentationfestival.com/tickets. For full festival details, stage schedules, pickle bus routes, and more, visit www.sbfermentationfestival.com.