7th Annual Voodoo Lounge Halloween Dance Party 2018
October 27, 2018 from 9:00pm - 1:00am
This wicked dance party is put on annually by Felici Events with proceeds benefiting Family Services Agency, a local non-profit organization.
Includes entertainment by Scott Topper Productions, Haunted Action Photo Booth, CA$H Prize costume contest, palm readers, entertainment & Voodoo Altar for a SPOOK-tacular evening to remember!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Felici Events, Scott Topper Productions, Viva Modern Mexican
- Price: $30-$210
- Location: Viva Modern Mexican
- Website: http://www.halloweensantabarbara.com
