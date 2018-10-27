Saturday, October 27 , 2018, 2:25 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

7th Annual Voodoo Lounge Halloween Dance Party 2018

October 27, 2018 from 9:00pm - 1:00am
This wicked dance party is put on annually by Felici Events with proceeds benefiting Family Services Agency, a local non-profit organization.

Includes entertainment by Scott Topper Productions, Haunted Action Photo Booth, CA$H Prize costume contest, palm readers, entertainment & Voodoo Altar for a SPOOK-tacular evening to remember!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Felici Events, Scott Topper Productions, Viva Modern Mexican
  • Starts: October 27, 2018 9:00pm - 1:00am
  • Price: $30-$210
  • Location: Viva Modern Mexican
  • Website: http://www.halloweensantabarbara.com
