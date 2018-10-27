Calendar » 7th Annual Voodoo Lounge Halloween Dance Party 2018

October 27, 2018 from 9:00pm - 1:00am

This wicked dance party is put on annually by Felici Events with proceeds benefiting Family Services Agency, a local non-profit organization.

Includes entertainment by Scott Topper Productions, Haunted Action Photo Booth, CA$H Prize costume contest, palm readers, entertainment & Voodoo Altar for a SPOOK-tacular evening to remember!