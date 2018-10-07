Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

805 Sings! Community Sing Along

October 7, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
As singing together brings joy, heals hearts, creates hope and unites the community, a group of local folks wanted to create a much-needed creative, clean and family-friendly experience that is sure to lift spirits and spread a little joy as we enter the holiday season.

What to bring - your voice, friends, family, neighbors and your 805 spirits!

Come SING, dance and celebrate 805 Strong!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Union School, Moo Moo Musica, Hope 805, Bruce Hale, Clare Carey, Terry Baxter, PIP Printing SB
  • Starts: October 7, 2018 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Montecito Union School 385 San Ysidro Road 93108
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/670543616661025/
