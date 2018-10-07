Calendar » 805 Sings! Community Sing Along

October 7, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

As singing together brings joy, heals hearts, creates hope and unites the community, a group of local folks wanted to create a much-needed creative, clean and family-friendly experience that is sure to lift spirits and spread a little joy as we enter the holiday season.

What to bring - your voice, friends, family, neighbors and your 805 spirits!

Come SING, dance and celebrate 805 Strong!