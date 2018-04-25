Calendar » 805 Strong: An Evening Honoring Entrepreneurs

February 5, 2018 from 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm

Please join WEV for an evening to honor the resilience of the small business community and move forward together in the wake of the recent disasters. Honorees will include the graduates of WEV’s Fall 2017 business planning course, and other small business owners that have reached significant milestones.

Agenda:

5:00 - 5:45 pm Networking & Business Expo

6:00 - 7:15 pm Program

7:15 - 7:45 pm Networking & Business Expo

The event will include:

*Opportunities to connect within the community

*Business expo for attendees to shop from locally-owned and operated WEV client businesses

*Graduation ceremony honoring SET clients

*Recognition of outstanding entrepreneurs achieving significant milestones

*Disaster recovery experts available to answer questions

The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP on the event page: http://wevcelebration.pages.ontraport.net/