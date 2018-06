Calendar » 8th Annual Four-Mile Run/Walk

September 16, 2012 from 4-miler begins at 8:30am, Kids Fun Run at 9:45am

Family-friendly walk/run raises funds for GEF's efforts to support music and art programs at all nine Goleta Union elementary school campuses. This is a SBAA Grand Prix race! The four-mile walk/run starts at 8:30am, Kids Fun Run at 9:45am. $20 early entry through Sept. 13 on active.com $10 Kid's 12/Under, $5 Kid's Fun Run. $30 registration on the morning of 9/16.