8th Annual Nat Fast Free Children’s Arts Day
January 21, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Children and families can participate in hands-on art lessons with local artists and enjoy live entertainment at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's Nat Fast Free Children's Arts Day on Sunday, Jan. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Robbie Naten
- Starts: January 21, 2018 12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
- Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/