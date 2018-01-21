Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:09 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

8th Annual Nat Fast Free Children’s Arts Day

January 21, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Children and families can participate in hands-on art lessons with local artists and enjoy live entertainment at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's Nat Fast Free Children's Arts Day on Sunday, Jan. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Robbie Naten
  • Starts: January 21, 2018 12:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
  • Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
 
 
 