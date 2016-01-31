Calendar » 8th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

January 31, 2016 from 11:00am - 3:00pm



8th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap Sunday, January 31, 2016 11-3pm, Free

A celebration to bring seeds & people together

Local groups will table, including the Santa Barbara Seed Saving Guild who will share valuable seed saving techniques and encourage local gardeners to grow out and harvest some of their best seeds for future gardens and seed swaps, making us a truly food secure community. Seed saving is a fun and easy way to connect to the circle of life.





Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.

Don't have these?

Then come get seeds.

Seeds to sow.

Seeds to grow.

Seeds to harvest.

Seeds to save and share next year.

Activities for all ages

Music that will have your toes tapping



Special Speakers throughout the day

A gathering of garden friends old and new.

