April 27, 2018 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm

8th Annual Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge

SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Join us for the 8th Annual Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge: A two-tiered business plan and pitch competition open to all SBCC students and other college and high school students in Santa Barbara County. It's our own version of the hit show, Shark Tank. Come support our region's aspiring entrepreneurs and kindle your own entrepreneurial spirit! Collectively, winners are recognized with $15,000 in cash and/or scholarship awards.

Collegiate Pitch: 2:00 - 4:00 pm

Collegiate Winners Announced: 4:20 pm



High School Pitch: 4:45 - 6:45 pm

High School Winners Announced: 7:00 pm

Hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Free event parking in parking lots 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D as well as 5-1, 5-2, 5-3 and 5-4.

RSVP today at https://2018scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.eventbrite.com.

Location: Fé Bland Forum (BC Forum), SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Tickets: The event is free, but RSVP is required https://2018scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.eventbrite.com