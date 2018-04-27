8th Annual Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge
SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Join us for the 8th Annual Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge: A two-tiered business plan and pitch competition open to all SBCC students and other college and high school students in Santa Barbara County. It's our own version of the hit show, Shark Tank. Come support our region's aspiring entrepreneurs and kindle your own entrepreneurial spirit! Collectively, winners are recognized with $15,000 in cash and/or scholarship awards.
Collegiate Pitch: 2:00 - 4:00 pm
Collegiate Winners Announced: 4:20 pm
High School Pitch: 4:45 - 6:45 pm
High School Winners Announced: 7:00 pm
Free event parking in parking lots 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D as well as 5-1, 5-2, 5-3 and 5-4.
RSVP today at https://2018scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.eventbrite.com.
