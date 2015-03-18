Calendar » 8th Annual Transition and Resources Fair for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

March 18, 2015 from 3:30pm - 6:00pm

PathPoint, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities or disadvantages to reach their fullest potential, is cohosting the annual Transition and Resources Fair on Wednesday, March 18, 2015 from 3:30 to 6:00 pm at the San Marcos High School Cafeteria.

The Transition and Resources Fair is an annual event organized by PathPoint and Santa Barbara County Education Office in collaboration with the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Regional Transitions Collaborative. The fair is an opportunity for individuals and family members to meet providers and funding agencies, learn about available community resources, and plan and prepare for the increased levels of independence they can gain as adults.

Break-out session on Transition from Student to Adult Services offered in the Transitions Classroom at 4:00 pm and 5:30 pm. It will be a fun and lively environment with prize drawings.

In addition to PathPoint, the County Education Office, and SELPA, other participating service providers include Alpha Resource Center, UCP/WORK, Inc., Department of Rehabilitation, Novelles, People Creating Success, and Tri-Counties Regional Center. Community resources such as the Housing Authority offices, will also be present.

For more information about the Transition and Resources Fair, please contact Becky Spadoro at (805) 961-9200, x1125 or [email protected]