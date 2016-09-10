Calendar » 8th Annual Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival Benefits FOOD Share of Ventura County

September 10, 2016 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The iconic Ventura Harbor Village will once again serve as the seaside backdrop for the 8th annual Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival to benefit FOOD Share, Ventura County’s regional food bank. On Saturday Sept. 10 and Sunday Sep. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the waterfront promenade will be transformed into a working street art gallery and fine artisan marketplace. The non-profit event which has donated over $32,000 to FOOD Share since 2011, is the only street painting festival in Ventura County and draws artists from across Southern California.

Considered by many to be a performance art, street painting draws attendees into the creation of the work by allowing them to experience the process with the artist as they paint. The Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival will feature 40 such chalk artists creating vivid “living” murals overlooking the docks. 50 fine artisan vendors such as painters, photographers, jewelry makers, potters and craft designers will also be displaying and selling their works throughout the weekend.

“People will be amazed at what they see on the sidewalk,” said Barbara Hinton, Founder and Executive Director of the festival. “It is rare that the public sees the creative process take place, but at this event they get to be part of it. Families can really make a whole day out at this event; watching the chalk artists, browsing the various booths, buying art and even taking a walk on the beach.”

Award winning chalk artist, Willie Zin, will make his return to the Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival to share his love of chalk drawings with event attendees. Zin’s passion for street painting began in early 2009 when he stumbled upon the medium while browsing the internet. For the last seven years, he has attended a number of street painting events and has been a Featured Artist at several festivals while earning numerous awards, including Best In Show.

Kids will also get a chance to show off their talent by creating beautiful works of art. With the purchase of a box of chalk, each child will receive a 2’x2’ square to create their own masterpieces and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

A limited number of chalk art squares are available for sponsorship by companies or individuals and will feature the sponsor’s name. Sponsorships can be purchased through Ventura County Art Events, which hosts the festival.

The Ventura Harbor Village has free admission, complimentary parking, and over 30 seaside restaurants and boutiques, a new waterfront coffee house, and several local artist galleries to enjoy during the two day festival. For artist application or sponsorship information, please contact Executive Director Barbara Hinton at (805) 650-9858 or visit venturaartfestival.com.