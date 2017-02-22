Calendar » 9-Man

February 22, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

“Not only does her film convey the color and excitement of the event, it also analyzes it as a microcosm of the changing identity and role of the Chinese in American culture.” – Boston Globe

9-MAN uncovers an isolated and unique streetball tournament played by Chinese-Americans in the heart of Chinatowns across the USA and Canada. Largely undiscovered by the mainstream, the game is a gritty, athletic, chaotic urban treasure traditionally played in parking lots and back alleys. A 9-Man tournament grew in the 1930’s, at a time when anti-Chinese sentiment and laws forced restaurant workers and laundrymen to socialize exclusively amongst themselves. Today it’s a lasting connection to Chinatown for a dynamic community of men who know a different, more integrated world, but still fight to maintain autonomy and tradition. (English and Chinese w/ English subtitles, 2015, 89 min)