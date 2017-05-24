Calendar » 94th Annual Awards Celebration

May 24, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

94th Annual Awards Celebration

United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) will honor the outstanding organizations and individuals who make possible United Way’s community programs and activities at its 94th Annual Awards Celebration.

UWSBC will be presenting 22 awards to community supporters who have played an instrumental role in the success of its 2016 campaign and award winning activities, such as Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership. Recipients will include local volunteers, businesses, schools, and organizations. The night will include dinner, music, dancing and, of course, the awards ceremony.

For more information, contact Lindsay Rorick at [email protected] or 805-965-8591. Ticket and sponsorship information is available here: www.unitedwaysb.org/94th-annual-awards-celebration

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 9310893101

Cost: $100 a ticket or $900 per table