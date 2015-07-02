Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

96th Annual Santa Barbara Natinal Horse Show

July 2, 2015 from 10:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds will celebrate the 96th Annual Santa Barbara National Horse Show over the first two weeks in July.

July 2 – 4, will feature American Saddlebreds, Hackney and Welsh Ponies, Baroque Horses, and much more, with two performances daily starting at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Free parking and admission to all events.  For additional information call 805-687-8711.  Complete program of events is available at:  http://www.earlwarren.com/national-horse-show/

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: 19th District Agricultural Association, Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Starts: July 2, 2015 10:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free Admission & Parking
  • Location: Eare Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.earlwarren.com/national-horse-show/
