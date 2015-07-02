Calendar » 96th Annual Santa Barbara Natinal Horse Show

July 2, 2015 from 10:00 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Earl Warren Showgrounds will celebrate the 96th Annual Santa Barbara National Horse Show over the first two weeks in July.

July 2 – 4, will feature American Saddlebreds, Hackney and Welsh Ponies, Baroque Horses, and much more, with two performances daily starting at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Free parking and admission to all events. For additional information call 805-687-8711. Complete program of events is available at: http://www.earlwarren.com/national-horse-show/