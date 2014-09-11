Calendar » 9/11 Walk of Remembrance

September 11, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 6:30pm

Thirteen years have passed and the scars that were left are still visible and are carried by our nation. These scars can be seen as a mark of sorrow but they can also serve to remind us of the bravery of those that gave their lives in the service of helping all those affected and to remember our fallen brothers and sisters.

Please join us on September 11th to honor our country and ourselves for never forgetting the cost of freedom and the determination to uphold this nation’s values and sacrifices of those who have given everything to ensure their longevity.

We will walk from the Santa Barbara Harbor to Garden Street Park as a symbolic trek to all those affected by the event our country will surely never forget.

Join us on September 11th, 2014

5:30 P.M. ~ 6:30 P.M.

Santa Barbara Harbor outside the Maritime Museum