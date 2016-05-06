Calendar » 9 to 5 the Musical

May 6, 2016 from 7pm

SAN MARCOS HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS DEPARTMENT PRESENTS: 9 to 5, the Musical

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world.

San Marcos High School presents their spring production–9 to 5 the Musical, based on the outrageously humorous hit movie from 1979. With themes of revenge and finding independence, strong female characters join together to get back at their chauvinist boss. Watch these three powerful women fight for equality. With music and lyrics by the legendary Grammy Award winner, Dolly Parton, the laughter goes around the clock when three secretaries –Judy (Rebekah Mann), newly divorced and working for the first time in her life; Violet (Carly Johnson), single mom and head secretary; and bold, blonde, and beautiful Doralee (Megan Wilson) –plan to take down their arrogant boss, Mr. Hart (Ryan Ostendorf) for all of his disrespect and wrongdoings. Full of fashionable 70’s clothing and musical dance numbers that will have you rocking out in your seat, this show is a must see. If you're a sucker for rooting for the underdog, you're in luck, this time there are three. 9 to 5 is sure to excite and stun audiences this May with its riotous plot twists, hard-hitting emotions, and unbelievable talent.

Dates: May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7pm

SYNOPSIS:

At the beginning of the play, we meet our three protagonists: Violet (Carly Johnson), the working mother, the sexy country-gal, Doralee (Megan Wilson) and the recently divorced, new to the job, Judy (Rebekah Mann). The play mainly takes place at the Office Bullpen. Violet is introduced to Judy, and Judy reveals that her husband left her for a younger woman, which is why she doesn't have any work experience. Violet shows her the ropes and introduces her to the other women in the office, including Doralee. Then, Judy and the audience are introduced to Franklin Hart (Ryan Ostendorf)- the epitome of a pompous, smarmy boss who seems to hit on every female in the office that he isn’t degrading. We, then, are introduced to Joe (Jason Gonzalez Larsen), a junior accountant who has a crush on Violet, but she continually rejects him.

As the three main females become more and more frustrated by Mr. Hart and their role in the office and the secretaries find out that the men are making more money than the women, the three protagonists decide to leave work early to smoke a joint and relax together. This turns into a wild and hilarious dance montage where we are taken into each of their own fantasies of how they'll get their revenge on Hart. Little do they know, they end up making this dream a reality when an accidental poisoning of coffee turns into tying Mr. Hart up in his own home and taking over the office themselves. This hilarious and poignant piece is sure to make a excite and stun audiences this May with its riotous plot twists, hard-hitting emotions, and unbelievable talent.

Book by Patricia Resnick

Directed by Riley Berris

Vocally Directed by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady

Conducted by Michael Kiyoi

Choreographed by Jessica Hambright

Set and Lighting Design by Theodore Michael Dolas

Costume Design by Marian Azdri