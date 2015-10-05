9th Annual China Town Hall
CHECK-IN: 3:15pm
PROGRAM ADJOURNS: 6:00pm
Light refreshments - No Host Bar available
National Panel Discussion Speakers (via webcast)
Secretary Robert Rubin, Mayor Sheldon Day and Mr. Daniel Rosen
Topic: “Chinese Investment in the United States”
Moderated by National Committee President Stephen A. Orlins
Followed by on-site commentary with Ira Kasoff senior counselor and member of APCO’s International Advisory Council - Topic: “China at a Crossroads?”
Advance Reservations are REQUIRED no later Thursday, October 1st, 2015
TELEPHONE: 805-564-6223
EMAIL: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations
- Starts: October 5, 2015 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: 25
- Location: THE FESS PARKER RESORT - -REAGAN ROOM - - 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
- Website: http://www.channelcityclub.org/
- Sponsors: Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations