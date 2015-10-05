Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:25 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

9th Annual China Town Hall

October 5, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

CHECK-IN: 3:15pm

PROGRAM ADJOURNS: 6:00pm

Light refreshments - No Host Bar available

National Panel Discussion Speakers (via webcast)

Secretary Robert Rubin, Mayor Sheldon Day and Mr. Daniel Rosen

Topic: “Chinese Investment in the United States”

Moderated by National Committee President Stephen A. Orlins

Followed by on-site commentary with Ira Kasoff  senior counselor and member of APCO’s International Advisory Council - Topic: “China at a Crossroads?”

Advance Reservations are REQUIRED no later Thursday, October 1st, 2015

TELEPHONE:  805-564-6223

EMAIL: [email protected] 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations
  • Starts: October 5, 2015 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: 25
  • Location: THE FESS PARKER RESORT - -REAGAN ROOM - - 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
  • Website: http://www.channelcityclub.org/
  • Sponsors: Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations
 
 
 