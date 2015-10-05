Calendar » 9th Annual China Town Hall

October 5, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

CHECK-IN: 3:15pm

PROGRAM ADJOURNS: 6:00pm

Light refreshments - No Host Bar available

National Panel Discussion Speakers (via webcast)

Secretary Robert Rubin, Mayor Sheldon Day and Mr. Daniel Rosen

Topic: “Chinese Investment in the United States”

Moderated by National Committee President Stephen A. Orlins

Followed by on-site commentary with Ira Kasoff senior counselor and member of APCO’s International Advisory Council - Topic: “China at a Crossroads?”

Advance Reservations are REQUIRED no later Thursday, October 1st, 2015

TELEPHONE: 805-564-6223

EMAIL: [email protected]