9th Annual Free Kite Festival

April 15, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky Sunday, April 15, at the 9th annual Free Family Kite Festival. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend this popular community event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, in Santa Maria.

Presented by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the Kite Festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors and live entertainment. Kite Ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association will also be on hand to help families and to ensure smooth flying.