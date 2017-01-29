Calendar » 9th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery

40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

11 AM - 3 PM, FREE







Join us for an amazing free event as we celebrate the 9th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap. Over 400 people attended last year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers & farmers. Come be a part of this seed saving movement, making sure that locally adapted varieties of seed & plants are passed on to future generations. Children welcome!



Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.

Don't have these?

Then come get seeds.

Seeds to sow, Seeds to grow, Seeds to harvest.

Seeds to save and share next year.

Activities for all ages

Music that will have your toes tapping with Honey Suckle Possums

Special speakers throughout the day

A gathering of garden friends old and new.



~A community program hosted by Santa Barbara Permaculture Network~

Co-Sponsors: Island Seed & Feed, Botanical Interest Seeds, Santa Barbara Seed Savers Guild,

Healing Grounds Nursery, & the Santa Barbara Farmers Markets

Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/632203483488117/

www.sbpermaculture.org

More Info: [email protected], (805) 962-2571



MORE DETAILS

Real Food Hero Award for 2017

At the 9th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap, once again we will present a Local Food Hero Award, this time the honor goes to Judy Sims.

Judy Sims contribution to local food systems is right at the very beginning, with the child!