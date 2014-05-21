Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

9th Annual SBACAPA Mixer

May 21, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA AREA CHAPTER

AMERICAN PAYROLL ASSOCIATION

Calling all Payroll and Human Resource Professionals!

 

Join us for our 9th annual mixer at Mesa Cafe on Cliff Drive from 5-7pm on Wednesday 5/21

Jamie H. Smith, Presentation Skills Coach, is our featured speaker.  Come for the speech.  Come to network.  Come to have fun!

Register at www.sbacapa.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 21, 2014 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Location: Mesa Cafe
  • Website: http://www.sbacapa.com
 
 
 