January 8, 2016 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites you to explore how to live each year as if it’s your last in the workshop series A Year to Live. This year-long group is based on Steven Levine’s book, “A Year to Live” and addresses that we don’t have to wait to think about death until it’s upon us or a loved one. This group is open to individuals who would like to increase awareness and savor each moment.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please.

Date: January 8 – December 9, 2015, meeting the second Friday of each month

Time: 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8822 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B_DxyTelfK81ZllHd0NfeERoQ00/edit?usp=drive_web