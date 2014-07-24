Calendar » A. Arthur Fisher Book Signing

July 24, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fiesta: A Coffee Table Book



This 240-page coffee table book revisits the history of Old Spanish Days’ annual Fiesta celebration, which first began in 1924. The hardbound book contains 640 intriguing photographs from various perspectives and historic locations, from front row and on-stage with the dancers, to middle-of-the-street parade, to backstage and behind the scenes. Local photographer A. Arthur Fisher served as the Official Old Spanish Days photographer. Join him through 11 years of photography of this colorful celebration, framed by editor Jim Youngson's culmination of historic quotes and contemporary retrospectives.



Museum Shop